Two people have been arrested after police officers were attacked and strangled - with one losing consciousness.

The officers were responding to reports of an incident involving three people in Colchester, Essex, just after 10.30pm last night (Saturday, February 17). Police were told two men were assaulting a third man.

Essex Police say an officer who was closest to the scene arrived and saw two people running away. When he began to chase them, he was assaulted and strangled. Both suspects then attempted to continue to flee. Police say that they think at this point the officer lost consciousness.

When a second officer arrived, an Essex Police Special, he too caught up with the suspects and was attacked and strangled from behind.

More officers then arrived and two people, a man aged 37 and a 17-year-old, were arrested. They remain in custody being questioned on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and intentional strangulation. Both officers were taken to hospital for treatment. Both have been discharged and police say they will be given the time to recover should they wish to use it.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: “Policing is rightly scrutinised by the public, given the responsibility the role requires but very often what the public do not see is selfless, brave officers literally running towards danger to do their job. They do that all through the day, late at night and in the early hours of the morning so the rest of us don’t have to. Their families expect to them to come home safely from their shift and last night, there were two very worried families.

“Thankfully, ours is a family force. We look after each other and we support each other. One of the officers involved in this incident is an Essex Police Special. Whilst he is trained to the same level as a regular officer, he is not paid for his work; he volunteers his time and we are lucky to have him and his many Special colleagues across the force.”

Police are still investigating the first fight reported, which was in North Station Road in Colchester, but say no victim has come forward. They also think passers-by saw the fight and the attacks on the officers, and want to hear from them.