A police forensic tent in Shoreditch, east London near to the scene where a 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in east London.

Police and paramedics were called to Hackney Road in Shoreditch, near the junction with Cremer Street, at about 10.50pm on Saturday. The victim was found with stab injuries and died at the scene.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Metropolitan Police, who leads policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “My thoughts are with the family of the young person who has tragically lost his life. I can assure them that we will be relentless in seeking to identify whoever was responsible for this murder.

“Cordons are in place in Hackney Road for forensic examination of the scene and we have launched what will be an extremely thorough investigation, supported by specialists from across the Met. Local people will also see additional patrols in Shoreditch. If you have any concerns or information, please speak with those officers. They are there to support you.”