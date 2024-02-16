Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenage boys have been arrested following the death of a 16-year-old in a fatal stabbing attack in Bristol.

The boys, both aged 15 years old, were arrested on suspicion of murder after the teenager, who has not yet been named, was stabbed in Rawnsley Park in the Easton area of the city on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the scene at around 6pm after receiving reports of a boy being injured by two people wearing mask who later fled the scene on bicycles.

The 16-year-old boy died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services. While formal identification has not taken place, his family had been informed.

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said: “The team investigating [the] incident are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice. Two 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the investigation and they have been taken to police custody where they will be questioned.

"Our collective thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. Specialist family liaison officers have been assigned to the family to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.”