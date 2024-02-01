Bristol stabbings: Two boys aged 15 & 16 charged with murders of teenagers Mason Rist & Max Dixon
Two teenage boys have been charged with the murders of two Bristol teenagers, Mason Rist and Max Dixon. The boys, one aged 15 and the other aged 16, remain in police custody and will appear at Bristol Youth Court (sitting at Bristol Magistrates’ Court) on Friday, February 2.
Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were attacked by a group of people on Ilminster Avenue, in Bristol, at around 11.20pm on Saturday (January 27). Police officers and members of the public went to their aid but they both died of their injuries in hospital.
Detectives have also charged two men with two counts each of assisting an offender. Bailey Westcott, 22, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, and Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Antony Snook, 44, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, who was charged with two counts of murder on Wednesday (January 31) appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 1 February). He was remanded into custody pending a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow.
Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, head of the MCIT, said: “Specialist officers are providing support to Mason’s and Max’s families and our thoughts remain with them this evening following this significant development.
I’d like to remind both the media and the public that criminal proceedings are now active and the five people charged have a right to a fair trial. Posting speculation, footage and images on social media could jeopardise the forthcoming proceedings while it could also cause further upset to Mason’s and Max’s families.”