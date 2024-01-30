Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested over the deaths of two teenagers in Bristol. Mason Rist, 15 and 16-year-old Max Dixon, died in the early hours of Sunday morning in hospital after being attacked by a group of people on Ilminster Avenue, in Bristol, at around 11.20pm on Saturday (January 27).

Avon and Somerset Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested overnight on suspicion of assisting an offender and is currently in police custody, bringing the total number of arrests related to the deaths to five.

Two people – a 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy – were arrested hours after the two boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning (January 28). Both were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 44-year-old remains in custody after magistrates granted officers a warrant of further detention while the 15-year-old has been bailed with conditions, including to not enter Bristol.

A third man, aged 20, was arrested yesterday morning while a 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon (January 29) both on suspicion of murder. They also remain in custody.

Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “The team investigating Mason Rist’s and Max Dixon’s deaths are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice. While they are only three days into the inquiry, they have already completed a huge amount of work and the inquiry is progressing rapidly.

“Already 253 exhibits have been seized, including weapons, while they have also searched several properties. A dedicated team is also reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage while specialist officers from neighbouring forces have also been brought in to assist in order to ensure no stone is left unturned.

“Everyone across the city has been shocked by what happened to Mason and Max and our commitment to holding those responsible to account will not waiver. Family liaison officers continue to support Mason’s and Max’s family and are keeping them updated with developments.

“There’s been outpouring grief but also love and I know both families are really appreciative of the kindness shown to them at this difficult time. We are aware there is lots of speculation, including online, about what took place and it’s difficult to comprehend what has motivated people to carry out such a reprehensible attack. It’s senseless.

“However, it’s important we keep an open mind and let the Major Crime Investigation Team carry out their investigation. The arrests reflect that we are building a full picture of what happened and I hope it is only a matter of time before we are able to provide Mason’s and Max’s families with the answers they deserve.”

He added: “We have officers across South Bristol and we’re committed to supporting people deal with this horrific incident but also with any concerns they may have in the weeks and months ahead. The Neighbourhood Policing teams have worked hard over the past few years across the city to help young people make better life choices and deter them away from crime and anti-social behaviour and they will continue to do this.

“This work, which is often carried out with support from our partners, has seen officers take young people to boxing clubs and help find activities they can do with their families. It has also seen officers go into schools to provide talks to young people and with the help of partners, deliver coordinated mentoring to young people identified as being vulnerable.