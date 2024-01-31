Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 44-year-old man has been charged with murdering two teenage boys in Bristol. Mason Rist, 15 and 16-year-old Max Dixon, died in the early hours of Sunday morning in hospital after being attacked by a group of people on Ilminster Avenue, in Bristol, at around 11.20pm on Saturday (January 27).

Anthony Snook, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 1), following a review of the evidence collated by the investigation team. Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, said: "This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and Mason's and Max's families have both been informed of this development. Specialist family liaison officers are providing them with support and we continue to ask their privacy is respected and they are given space to grieve.

"A total of eight people have been arrested as part of our investigation with five others in addition to Anthony Snook still in police custody. Our inquiry is continuing at pace with more than 100 officers and staff working around the clock to bring all those responsible for Mason's and Max's death to justice.