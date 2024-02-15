Teenage boy, 16, dies after being stabbed in St Philips area of Bristol
A teenage boy has died after a fatal stabbing in Bristol, police have confirmed.
The 16-year-old was attacked in Rawnsley Park in the St Philips areas of the city on Wednesday, February 14. Officers were called to the scene at A420 West Street around 6pm following reports from the ambulance service that a boy had been found injured..
Despite the efforts of emergency services, the teenager died at the scene. Avon and Somerset Police said that he had been attacked by two people wearing masks, who fled the scene on bicycles following the attack.
While formal identification of his body has not taken taken place, his family have been informed. A murder investigation has sbeen launched following the teenager's death.
Bristol Commander, Supt Mark Runacres, said: “Tragically, we have lost another young life from our city in utterly horrific circumstances. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an unimaginably difficult time and officers will continue to support them.
It comes after the fatal stabbing of two other teenagers, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, in Bristol. However, police say there is no "clear evidence" that the two incidents are linked
Supt Mark Runacres said: “We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and we will be working tirelessly to that end. While we are keeping an open mind, there is no clear evidence to suggest this is linked to other recent incidents in the city.”
Police have urged anyone with any information about the attack to get in touch, with enquiries still ongoing in the local area. If you have information, you can call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224039827, or complete Avon and somerset Police's online appeals form. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
