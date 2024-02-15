A teenage boy has died after a fatal stabbing in Bristol, Avon and Somerset Police have confirmed.

The 16-year-old was attacked in Rawnsley Park in the St Philips areas of the city on Wednesday, February 14. Officers were called to the scene at A420 West Street around 6pm following reports from the ambulance service that a boy had been found injured..

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the teenager died at the scene. Avon and Somerset Police said that he had been attacked by two people wearing masks, who fled the scene on bicycles following the attack.

While formal identification of his body has not taken taken place, his family have been informed. A murder investigation has sbeen launched following the teenager's death.

Bristol Commander, Supt Mark Runacres, said: “Tragically, we have lost another young life from our city in utterly horrific circumstances. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an unimaginably difficult time and officers will continue to support them.

It comes after the fatal stabbing of two other teenagers, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, in Bristol. However, police say there is no "clear evidence" that the two incidents are linked

Supt Mark Runacres said: “We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and we will be working tirelessly to that end. While we are keeping an open mind, there is no clear evidence to suggest this is linked to other recent incidents in the city.”