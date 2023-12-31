Police have issued a picture of a man suspected of committing domestic abuse

Giannis Shonda - a warrant has been issued for his arrest on domestic abuse offences by Northamptonshire Police

A police force has launched a manhunt for a man suspected of committing domestic violence.

There is a warrant out "related to domestic abuse offences" for the arrest of Giannis Shonda, say Northamptonshire Police.

Anyone who knows where he is has been asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting ref: 16000061311 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.