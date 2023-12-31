Telling news your way
Domestic abuse: Northamptonshire Police issue picture of man after warrant for arrest issued

Police have issued a picture of a man suspected of committing domestic abuse

By Tom Morton
1 minute ago
Giannis Shonda - a warrant has been issued for his arrest on domestic abuse offences by Northamptonshire PoliceGiannis Shonda - a warrant has been issued for his arrest on domestic abuse offences by Northamptonshire Police
A police force has launched a manhunt for a man suspected of committing domestic violence.

There is a warrant out "related to domestic abuse offences" for the arrest of Giannis Shonda, say Northamptonshire Police.

Anyone who knows where he is has been asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting ref: 16000061311 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Yesterday Northamptonshire Police put out an appeal to find George Connor, from Northampton, who is also wanted for domestic abuse.

