A video shows police chasing a BMW on the M6 motorway and bringing it to a halt in dramatic fashion

Dramatic footage shows police ramming a BMW in the middle of a UK motorway.

Several marked and unmarked police cars were seen surrounding the vehicle and colliding with it on the M6. The video was filmed by Chris Gibney, 32.

Chris said: "We [my driver and I] weren't aware of what was going on. We thought there was an incident further ahead. One of the police cars almost hit my van but thankfully we were crawling along at the time."

The black BMW was stopped at around 3.30pm near Stretton and fled police onto the M56 and then the M6. The police were able to stop the vehicle near junction 20 at Lymm.

A 34-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for officers, using a cloned number plate, dangerous driving, drunk driving and two counts of drug driving.

Chris reported seeing three or four officers removing a man from the vehicle. He said that the man was taken into the silver unmarked car in the footage and that there was a dog handler present.

Chris said: "We heard four or five good bangs and then he was swept up and shifted straight away. He was taken into the silver car, there was a dog handler on the scene too, they put him in the silver car and sped off. I've seen this kind of thing on TV, but you never think it will happen to you."