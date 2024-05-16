Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “tortured” woman bravely faced her ex-partner in court as he was jailed for a horrific two-year campaign of domestic violence.

Marc Masterton, 26, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday (May 13) where he was due to face trial for the abuse. However, he pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship, which included an acceptance that violence was used as part of the abuse.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Masterton entered into a relationship with the woman in July 2017 when she had just turned 18-years-old. In September of that year, the pair moved in together in Southsea. This is when the abuse began, with Masterton routinely assaulting the woman two or three times a week and controlling how she looked, who she spoke to and what she did.

Masterton would insult the woman’s physical appearance – causing her to lose weight – he would stop her from going out, and threaten to kill her or himself in order to maintain control over her.

The court heard that instances of violence included the victim being hit over the head with a glass bottle, cut on the finger with a knife, thrown into a wardrobe, and an incident where Masterton picked her up, placed her in a freezing cold ice bath and would not let her leave – described by the judge in court as being an act akin to “torture”.

Marc Masterton has been jailed

On one occasion, when the police turned up at the address, Masterton held his hand over the victim’s mouth with such force to keep her quiet that her teeth went through her lip. On another occasion she feared she would die when she was strangled by Masterton, with the assault only stopping when his friends intervened. The court heard that the victim believed her life had been saved by the intervention on that occasion.

The assaults continued when the couple moved to another address in Portsmouth. Masterton would smoke cannabis in the flat, and when the victim tried to stop him, he retaliated by punching her to the side of the face. The woman lived in fear of Masterton, who would regularly threaten that if she called for help he would contact social services and have her daughter taken away from her.

The victim was inspired to come forward after learning of the tragic death of Masterton’s recent girlfriend Chloe Holland on February 1 last year - with Masterton previously jailed for coercive control. She bravely spoke to police in 2023 about the abuse she had suffered, after Masterton was arrested for abuse perpetrated against a subsequent partner who took her own life. He was convicted and later jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against that partner in October 2023.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court again, Masterton, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years and seven months. It will run consecutive to the 45 months he was jailed for in October last year. In an emotive victim statement read out to the court, the woman recounted the worst period of her life, and the long-lasting effect it had on her. In her statement, she said: “The impact of what Marc did to me both then and now I can’t put into words. I lived in constant fear of either being beaten or losing the most precious thing in my life – my daughter.

“That’s what Marc did to me - he made me know I had no choice but to stay and accept his constant abuse. I was his property and if I wanted out he would contact social services and say whatever he needed to to have my daughter taken from me – I believed him.” She ended her statement by saying, “I will never be the person I was before I met Marc.”

Addressing Masterton, judge Michael Bowes KC described how Masterton’s conduct intended to “humiliate and degrade”’ the woman. He said: “[The victim] is not in any way to blame for what happened to her… You alone are responsible for the abuse you inflicted on her. And far from being blamed, [the victim] is to be praised for her bravery in coming forward.”

Judge Bowes KC also highlighted the exemplary example set by attending officers who visited the victim at her home address, and praised the police and CPS for the sensitive way in which this case had been handled.

Police Staff Investigator Nikki Brogan, who investigated this case, said: “Masterton’s treatment of women has been utterly horrifying. He has a history of subjecting his partners to some of the most heart-breaking and appalling campaigns of domestic violence involving physical assaults, control, and psychological abuse.

“The bravery that the victim has shown in this case by coming forward to talk to police, and reliving the immeasurable trauma that she has endured, is astonishing. She is to be commended. I hope that her strength, coupled with the fact that Masterton has been brought to justice, provides hope to other victims of abuse that there is a way out.

“Anyone who is being abused and suffering in silence is encouraged to report this to police. We recognise that not everyone will have the confidence to do so immediately. We are here for you and will listen, but if you don’t want to speak to a police officer, there are independent support services out there that can give you the help you need.”