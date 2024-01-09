The victim in his 40s was attacked at Preston Royal Hospital after three people forced him into a bathroom

Police have launched an investigation after a wheelchair user was mugged inside a hospital toilet in Preston. (Credit: Preston Police / SWNS)

Police are searching for three men they believe will help their investigation into the robbery of a wheelchair user in a hospital toilet.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was forced into the bathroom at Preston Royal Hospital on November 17, 2023 by three people. The group are then said to have threatened the man and stolen cash from his pockets.

Lancashire Police are hoping to speak to these three people in connection with a mugging in a hospital toilet (Credit: Preston Police/ SWNS)

New photographs have been released by police showing three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We know that some time has passed, and investigations have been ongoing since the incident.