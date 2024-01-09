Preston Royal Hospital: wheelchair user mugged in hospital toilet as Lancashire Police launch investigation
The victim in his 40s was attacked at Preston Royal Hospital after three people forced him into a bathroom
Police are searching for three men they believe will help their investigation into the robbery of a wheelchair user in a hospital toilet.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was forced into the bathroom at Preston Royal Hospital on November 17, 2023 by three people. The group are then said to have threatened the man and stolen cash from his pockets.
New photographs have been released by police showing three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We know that some time has passed, and investigations have been ongoing since the incident.
"But we are now asking for your help as we believe the people in these images may be able to help with our investigation. If you know who they are, contact 101 quoting the log number 1068 of 20th November, 2023 or email [email protected]."
