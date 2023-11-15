Detective Constable India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We hope this footage, which has not been released by the force previously, will help with our investigation into this incident. The raid caused a considerable amount of damage to a well-known business and local landmark in the north Bassetlaw area. We are determined to get justice for the owners of the business and track down those responsible. We particularly want to hear from anyone who is aware of an individual showing a recent interest in the pub, its owners or its renovation. This is a small, tight-knit community and we believe there are local people who could hold vital information which could help with our investigation.”