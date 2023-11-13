It will run from Manchester city centre, through Tameside and into Stockport - and it is back for drinkers to enjoy!

The ale trail is encouraging punters to seek out winter beers

A popular Greater Manchester ale trail is back after four years away. The ‘Winter Warmer Wander’ is returning for 2023 and hoping to bring some Christmas cheer to the region’s drinkers. Punters are being encouraged to seek out winter beers such as stout, porter, old ale and barley wine from November 17 until December 30 as part of the event organised by the Stockport & South Manchester and High Peak Branches of CAMRA.

There will be 65 pubs taking part, stretching from Manchester city centre, through Tameside and into Stockport. To start winning prizes of bottles of beer, participants must collect stickers from a minimum of 12 different pubs and drink at least half a pint of a cask ’winter ale’ in each. Increasing the number of pubs visited will also see entrants win bespoke garments embroidered with the ale trail logo, as well as entry into a draw for a case of 12 bottles of beer. All successful entrants will receive a bottle of Robinsons’ Old Tom barley wine and a commemorative Old Tom badge.

CAMRA organiser Sue Lightfoot said: “I am really pleased that we have been able to organise our Winter Warmer Wander once again. It’s designed to be a bit of fun for both casual drinkers and beer aficionados in the run-up to Christmas. Not only that, it highlights some wonderful beer styles and supports all the pubs that have agreed to take part. On these cold, dark nights, there’s nothing like socialising in a pub with a glass of warming winter beer.”