A reality TV contestant has been rushed to hospital after being attacked with a knife and having acid poured on her face.

Dancer Korra Obidi, who previously appeared on hit American dance show ‘So You Think You Can Dance’, shared a video to her Instagram account, @korraobidi, where she told her 1.9 million followers about the attack and asked for their help in catching the offender.

The caption for the video read: “Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK in the middle of a live stream. There’s been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call.” Obidi filmed the video in the aftermath of the incident, which happened in London on Thursday (April 11), and could be seen breathing heavily while she made her way down streets looking for help.

Clearly in a state of extreme distress, she spoke directly to the camera to tell viewers that her “face was burning”. She stopped to ask a member of public for their bottle of Coke so that she could “wipe the acid” from her face, before pouring the drink on herself to soothe her injuries. She then panned the camera across to show her followers a yellow knife which was laying on the ground with a blood on the blade, and revealed that her hand had been cut. Later in the video, she filmed herself as she was treated by two paramedics who had tended to her. One sprayed an unknwon substance across her bare back and the other poured an unknown liquid onto her face. She told him liquid was helping to stop her pain and he told her: “That’s good, that means it’s working”. In the caption, she also asked for anyone who may have information about what happened to her to come forward, telling viewers that her attacker was a ‘Black female, 5 foot’.

In a follow-up comment on the video, Obidi confirmed that the substance she was attacked with was ‘salicylic acid’, a non-toxic ingredient commonly found in skincare products which help to treat the skin condition acne. Many dermatologists recommend using the acid in moderation, however, as it can cause irritation. She wrote: “Guys I’m in the hospital. Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys.”

'So You Think You Can Dance’ reality TV star Korra Obidi, who was stabbed at and had acid thrown in her face during an attack in London. Photo by Instagram/korraobidi.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers were called in the afternoon of April 11 over the assault, and an investigation is currently ongoing. In a statement, police said: “Officers attended and found a woman in her 30s with a cut to her hand and reporting a liquid had been thrown at her face. She was taken to hospital for treatment. Another woman left the scene prior to police arrival.’

Obidi competed in season 16 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ in 2019, and appeared in the live auditions before her time on the show ended.

Returning to her Instagram yesterday (Friday April 12), the star revealed the scars that she’d suffered from her injuries, but said that she’s ‘grateful’ for being able to escape the situation.

She also hinted that the attack earlier this week was not an isolated incident. She wrote: “Escaped with the best possible scenario and this I am grateful. Hoping the investigations will yield some closure as to who the ring leader to all these attacks are. I have been suffering in silence for 2 years since divorce. Glad this was LIVE and there is ample evidence. Don’t want to wait till the worse happens and help will finally come. This can only be God. Thank you everyone.”

In the video, she said she just wanted to “sing and dance and love on people”. She added: “I love people and I love to sing and dance. . . I’m really frazzed. I’m still shocked, still shaking.” Becoming emotional, she concluded: “I’m grateful to God that it didn’t get worse than this.”

The video was flooded with well wishes from Obidi’s fans. One said: “I won't stop praying for this lady. You will win physically spiritually and emotionally Amin...every battle will bow before you.” Another said: “Please stay safe Korra. We love you.” A third wrote: “So so sorry this happened to you! You’re so strong! may God continue to protect you. Sending all the love”.