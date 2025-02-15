The family of a woman is thought to have been murdered say she was “adored”.

Rita Lambourne was stabbed on Wednesday night, and died at the scene. Three people have been arrested. Police arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of murder, and a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender, at the time after searching the area. They have been released on conditional bail.

A 48-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. All three knew Rita.

Rita Lambourne, who was found stabbed in Bayencourt South, Bexhill, East Sussex on Wednesday, February 12. A murder investigation has been opened and her family have paid tribute to her. | Released by Sussex Police

Now Rita’s family have paid tribute to the 58-year-old, saying: “Rita was a much loved member of the community and was adored by her family and friends. Rita’s family would be extremely grateful for any information that can be offered, and would like to request privacy at this difficult time."

Emergency services were called just after to Rita’s home in Bayencourt South in Bexhill, East Sussex.

Sussex Police’s Det Chief Insp Alex Campbell said: “We are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident. Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the local area.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone who has any information which could help us with our investigation to contact us. Were you in the area of Bayencourt South or the surrounding roads between 8pm and 10pm on the evening of February 12? Did you see or hear anything unusual? Even if you believe you saw nothing, your information may still be valuable.

"If you were in a vehicle during this time and have dash cam footage, you can upload it and any other information directly to our Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) by following the link below.”

Anyone who can help police - no matter how trivial their information may appear - can contact them here.