A dad who stabbed his daughter through the heart - and said it happened during a “play-fight” - has been jailed for life for her murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarlett Vickers died after a kitchen knife was plunged 11cm deep into her chest.

Her father found Simon Vickers, 50, gave three different accounts of what happened in the moments before the death, and denied a charge of murder. Jurors found him guilty last month and today he has been told he will spend at least 15 years behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mother, Sarah Hall, was the only other person in the kitchen of their Darlington home at the time and she stood by her partner of 27 years, telling Teesside Crown Court that Vickers loved their only child and would never harm her.

Scarlett Vickers, who was murdered by her father Simon, 50. He has been jailed for at least 15 years | Pictures released by Durham Constabulary

But last month a jury took 13 hours and 21 minutes to convict him of murder by a majority of 10-2, rather than the less serious alternative of manslaughter, or to clear him.

After Vickers was sentenced, the Crown Prosecution Service said exactly what happened may never be known.

Christopher Atkinson, head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said: “It is difficult to understand what motivated Simon Vickers to take the life of his daughter, Scarlett. In the absence of any plausible explanation on his part, we may never fully understand the circumstances which led to her tragic death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is abundantly clear is that the account provided by Simon Vickers was wholly inconsistent with the forensic evidence in this case. Crucially, the medical expert we instructed to examine Scarlett’s injuries made it clear that they could only have been caused had the knife been firmly gripped as it made contact.”

During the trial, Mark McKone KC, prosecuting, said that Scarlett’s death was not an accident.

Home Office pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton explained that the way the knife went into Scarlett’s chest meant it must have been held in a hand, with force.

In his closing speech Mr McKone said the prosecution accepted that Vickers was “devastated” and loved his daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the blow could not have been caused by it being accidentally swiped across a work surface and so deeply into her body.

Before the jury was sent out to consider their verdicts, Mr McKone said: “If you accept that Mr Vickers has lied about how Scarlett was killed, this must be because he has something important to cover up.

“This suggests that he does not have a truthful account which he considers to be innocent for you to even consider.

“In other words, Mr Vickers has not got an innocent explanation for wounding Scarlett when the knife was held in Mr Vickers’ hand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Lumley KC, defending, said Vickers “will bear moral responsibility for his daughter’s death for the rest of his life” but he denied acting unlawfully.

Vickers had been drinking wine, watching the Euros football tournament on television and had smoked cannabis that day.

Ms Hall was making spaghetti Bolognese for the family and, when Scarlett came down from her bedroom, they threw grapes at each other for fun. The mother said she then snipped at her partner with tongs and when he complained that it hurt, their daughter made reference to him being “wimpy”.

Ms Hall said she turned away to serve the meal and then heard Scarlett say “ow” and the mother immediately saw that their only child was pouring with blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hall made a 999 call and told the operator they had been “messing about” and that her partner had thrown something at their daughter “and he didn’t realise”.

Vickers told a paramedic that his daughter had lunged towards him during a bout of play-fighting, the court heard. Scarlett died at the scene.

Giving evidence in his defence, Vickers insisted it had been a “freak accident”.

He claimed he had swiped what he thought were tongs along a work surface, into her chest, and never realised it was a knife.