The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly stabbed have appeared in court charged with her murder.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Geneva Road shortly after 11pm on Friday. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Constabulary said.

Simon Vickers, 48, and Sarah Hall, 44, of Geneva Road, Darlington, made a short appearance at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Court papers showed they are accused of murdering Scarlett Vickers, who was their daughter. The teenager suffered a single stab wound.

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the death of a 14-year-old girl in Darlington. | Getty Images

Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd, the senior investigating officer, said: “This incident has resulted in the tragic death of a young girl, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.