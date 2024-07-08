Darlington murder: Parents in court after girl, 14, 'stabbed' as police describe death 'tragic'

The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly stabbed have appeared in court charged with her murder.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Geneva Road shortly after 11pm on Friday. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Constabulary said.

Simon Vickers, 48, and Sarah Hall, 44, of Geneva Road, Darlington, made a short appearance at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Court papers showed they are accused of murdering Scarlett Vickers, who was their daughter. The teenager suffered a single stab wound.

A man and a woman have been charged with murder after the death of a 14-year-old girl in Darlington.

Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd, the senior investigating officer, said: “This incident has resulted in the tragic death of a young girl, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation while investigative work is still being carried out at the scene, and to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

