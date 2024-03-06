Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warning: This story contains graphic images and content which may be distressing.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation, after the body of a cat was found tied to a brick in a pond in East London.

The animal welfare charity was alerted to the incident on Monday (4 March), and Inspector Chris McGreal said they immediately launched an investigation. The cat - a ginger and white long-haired male - was found by a member of the public in the waters of a pond in at Eastbrookend Country Park in Romford, on Monday morning.

The RSPCA is hoping someone will recognise this cat, which drowned after being tied to a brick in East London (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Its body taken to a local vet, who contacted the RSPCA. Inspector McGreal said: "The cat was found with a rope around his neck which had been tied to a brick. It would appear that this poor cat was thrown into the pond deliberately and left to drown.

"This is a shocking incident and the poor cat must have suffered hideously," he added. The unneutered male cat was less than a year old. Vets were able to locate a microchip on him, but it was not registered with any contact details.

Inspector McGreal has made enquiries in the area where the cat was found, but is now appealing to the public to help with the investigation. He added: "I'd be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV in the local area, or anyone who saw anything suspicious near the pond anytime between Sunday and Monday morning, when the body was found."

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA's appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 1227177.