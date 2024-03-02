Do you know this man? RSPCA search for man after cat thrown over fence in taped-up carrier
The RSPCA is appealing for witnesses after a cat in a pet carrier was hurled over a fence, into an Essex garden.
The charity was contacted by a member of the public, who found the three-year-old ginger cat inside the carrier in their garden in Victoria Road, Basildon, on Tuesday 20 February at around 4.15pm. The RSPCA is now appealing for witnesses, including a man pictured on CCTV in the area, who they believe could hold vital information in connection with the incident.
The RSPCA has released an image of the man they would like to speak to, who they described as white and wearing glasses, with a dark jacket and light blue t-shirt. He arrived in the area on a bike.
Animal Rescue Officer Michael Harrington, who is investigating, said: "It appears this poor cat was thrown over a fence and dumped in someone else’s garden. Thankfully, a member of the public spotted what had happened and went out, and was shocked to find the cat at the bottom of their garden." The carrier had been taped-up and wrapped in a bin bag, and inside the carrier was a reusable supermarket bag, he said. The cat was hiding underneath.
"The kind member of the public took him straight to a vet where he had a full check over," Officer Harrington continued. "Thankfully, he doesn’t have any injuries but the vet explained that he has clearly been very stressed by the experience."
The charity is now appealing for information from anyone saw anything in the area, around the time the cat was found. They are asked to contact the charity's appeal line on 0300 123 8018.
"We’d particularly like to hear from the man who we believe was in the area at the time as he may have vital information," Officer Harrington added. The cat, which isn’t microchipped and wasn’t wearing a collar, was taken to Medivet Laindon, who have found a caring foster home to look after the cat whilst the RSPCA makes enquiries.
This latest incident comes as the RSPCA says it is is in the midst of an animal abandonment crisis. Abandonment calls at the charity have reached a three-year high, and rescuers say more than 20,000 dumped animals were reported throughout the course of 2023 - including 10,583 cats.
