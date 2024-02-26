RSPCA Cymru: Investigation as pair of pet rats dumped under a bridge in their carrier
and live on Freeview channel 276
RSPCA Cymru is seeking the public's help, after a pair of pet rats were abandoned under a bridge in a carrier.
The two black and white domestic rats - thought to be males - were found in Newport on 16 February, in a pet carrier with a blanket over the top. They were discovered under a bridge near a tunnel, in the Ringland area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A passer-by who found the rats kindly took them home for safety until the RSPCA were able to collect them, the charity said. They were then taken to the RSPCA's Merthyr Tydfil veterinary clinic for a health check.
"At the clinic no health concerns were raised and they have now been moved to RSPCA West Hatch Animal Centre for boarding," RSPCA Inspector Simon Evans said. But the charity still needed to find out how the domestic rat pair ended up under the bridge.
"If anyone can help us with our enquiries and has first-hand information about these rats please do get in touch by calling 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01223208," he said.
This comes as the RSPCA says it is in the midst of an abandonment crisis, with cases reaching a three-year high in 2023, thought to be due to the pandemic and cost of living crises. The animal charity alone saw a shocking 33% rise in abandonment calls in 2023 compared to 2020, with more than 20,000 animals dumped in the UK last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Its rescue centres have also been struggling to rehome an influx of small mammals, with a huge 48% rise in the numbers of rabbits taken in by the charity the year ending July 2023 - with 1,090 arriving at its animal centres, and 1,942 rescued. It's not just rabbits either, with numbers of popular pet rodents - including guinea pigs, rats, and mice - either surrendered to animal centres or "cruelly abandoned" also swelling.
Almost as many guinea pigs were handed in in the year to August as all of 2022, which marked a 77% rise on the previous year. For some of the more divisive pets, the spike was even more stark. Last year saw the number of domestic rats coming through the RSPCA's doors increase 193% - 191% for mice - from 2021.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.