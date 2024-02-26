Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RSPCA Cymru is seeking the public's help, after a pair of pet rats were abandoned under a bridge in a carrier.

The two black and white domestic rats - thought to be males - were found in Newport on 16 February, in a pet carrier with a blanket over the top. They were discovered under a bridge near a tunnel, in the Ringland area.

A passer-by who found the rats kindly took them home for safety until the RSPCA were able to collect them, the charity said. They were then taken to the RSPCA's Merthyr Tydfil veterinary clinic for a health check.

The two rats were found together in their carrier (Photo: RSPCA Cymru/Supplied)

"At the clinic no health concerns were raised and they have now been moved to RSPCA West Hatch Animal Centre for boarding," RSPCA Inspector Simon Evans said. But the charity still needed to find out how the domestic rat pair ended up under the bridge.

"If anyone can help us with our enquiries and has first-hand information about these rats please do get in touch by calling 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01223208," he said.

This comes as the RSPCA says it is in the midst of an abandonment crisis, with cases reaching a three-year high in 2023, thought to be due to the pandemic and cost of living crises. The animal charity alone saw a shocking 33% rise in abandonment calls in 2023 compared to 2020, with more than 20,000 animals dumped in the UK last year.

Its rescue centres have also been struggling to rehome an influx of small mammals, with a huge 48% rise in the numbers of rabbits taken in by the charity the year ending July 2023 - with 1,090 arriving at its animal centres, and 1,942 rescued. It's not just rabbits either, with numbers of popular pet rodents - including guinea pigs, rats, and mice - either surrendered to animal centres or "cruelly abandoned" also swelling.