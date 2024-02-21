Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young dog with a severe skin condition is now receiving much-needed vet care, but the RSPCA is asking for the public's help to find out where he came from - before he was seemingly abandoned.

The bull-breed pup, who has been named Enzo by his rescuers, was found by a member of the public tied up with a piece of rope and left near the Peak Forest Canal at Woodley Precinct in Stockport, Greater Manchester. Large areas of his body were completely bald and covered in scabs and sores, some of which were bleeding from where he’d had been scratching and itching himself, the RSPCA says.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The person who found Enzo brought him to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford, and he is now receiving treatment for suspected demodex mange - and making encouraging progress. But the RSPCA is appealing to anyone who recognises the dog, who was found on 1 February, to come forward as a matter of urgency. The pup was microchipped, but the details had not been registered.

Enzo has lost much of his fur to suspected demodex mange (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

“This poor dog was found in an appalling state and would have been feeling very uncomfortable from what appears to be a long-standing, untreated skin condition," RSPCA inspector Ryan King said. “He was underweight and large areas of his body were bald, bleeding and covered in painful sores and scabs. He needed urgent veterinary treatment and we’re grateful to the member of the public for taking him to our animal hospital."

Demodex mange is treatable, he said, but it can take a long time for dogs to recover because it affects their immune system too. "He’ll be having medication for the foreseeable future as well as regular baths. We hope he will make a full recovery," Inspector King added.

“I’m very keen to find out the circumstances which led to him being found by the canal and what treatment he may have been receiving, and we’d urge anyone with first-hand information to contact our appeal line, in confidence," he said. People can do this by calling 0300 123 8018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This comes as the RSPCA says it is in the midst of an abandonment crisis, with cases reaching a three-year high in 2023, thought to be due to the pandemic and cost of living crises. The animal charity alone saw a shocking 33% rise in abandonment calls in 2023 compared to 2020, with more than 20,000 animals dumped in the UK last year.