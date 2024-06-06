What appear to be three bully-type dogs with cropped ears were found in Kimberley's kitchen (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Police and RSPCA officers also found evidence of illegal ear cropping at the 37-year-old’s property, including a bloody clamp.

A man has been handed a rare lifetime dog ban that he can’t appeal for at least a decade - after three dogs with cropped ears were found crammed into a crate in his kitchen.

Birmingham resident James Lloyd Kimberley, 37, had already been banned from keeping dogs for five years in 2020, after failing to meet the needs of seven dogs in his care. But in July 2023, the RSPCA and police were called to his property, over concerns about the welfare of dogs at his home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Officers found three - all with closely cropped ears which is illegal in the UK - at Kimberley’s Berkley Road house. The dogs, which appear to be bully-types named Bear, Luna, and Tank, were being kept in a dog crate in the kitchen. They also found evidence of ear cropping, including a pair of scissors and steel clamp covered in blood.

Kimberley has now been sentenced for breaching his dog ban. During sentencing, the District Judge said Kimberly posed a “high risk” to dogs because of the circumstances of his previous convictions and because of connections to the “murky world of ear cropping” by knowing people who carry it out and those who want it done, even if he doesn’t do it himself.

He has been was sentenced to 21 weeks in custody - suspended for 2 years - and given a tagged curfew from 7pm to7am for four months. He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £800 in court costs. His disqualification order from keeping dogs has been extended to a lifetime ban, which he cannot appeal for ten years.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We’d like to thank those who helped us in our investigations. We rely on members of the public to tell us if someone has breached a ban. We depend on the public to be our eyes and ears and we take breaches of bans very seriously - as do the courts.”

