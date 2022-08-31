Ryan Giggs has been on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex Kate Greville and assaulting her

The jury in the trial of former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is continuing its deliberations.

Giggs, 48, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court where he denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex Kate Greville, 38, between August 2017 and November 2020.

The ex-Wales manager is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of Emma Greville on 1 November 2020.

He denies the charges.

The trial is now in its fourth week, but how long has the jury been out, and when will there be a verdict? Here’s what you need to know.

Ryan Giggs has been on trial at Manchester Crown Court.

How long has the jury been out?

As of Wednesday morning (31 August) the jury had been out for around 18 hours in all. The jury had retired on Tuesday (23 August) to start its deliberations. It was sent home on Thursday due to one of its members being ill.

Deliberations resumed on Friday with the jury continuing with 11 members rather than 12. The juror who was ill was discharged as they were still not well enough to attend.

At the end of Friday deliberations were set to resume on Tuesday.

Does the jury have to give a unanimous verdict?

No. The jury was given a majority direction on Tuesday afternoon and retired again at 10.33am on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Judge Hilary Manley has told the jury she can now accept a majority verdict.

Judge Manley told jurors, it was important they “try to continue” to reach verdicts on which they were all agreed, but added: “I may now accept verdicts on which 10 of you agree.

When will the verdict be?