A man has been spotted walking his dog naked at a popular nature reserve.

The hunt is on for a naked dog walker following complaints to the police. Members of the public are said to have spotted the nude pet owner at a popular nature reserve.

Salisbury Police posted an appeal on their Facebook page on Wednesday (July 30), asking for witnesses after the man was seen out for a stroll in woodland wearing no clothes.

The post reads: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen walking his dog naked in Bentley Wood, Winterslow. This is thought to have happened on a number of occasions in recent weeks. If you have witnessed a similar incident, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54250097406."

The post brought out Facebook's comedians, with remarks including, "Yes but they’re following all leads", "Was it a sausage dog?", "Where does he keep the Poo bags?", and "Sounds like they’re both barking".

Following a number of people asking why dogs weren't allowed to be naked, Salisbury Police added a clarification, saying: "We are appreciative of the reach and attention this post is getting... we do, of course, mean the man was reportedly naked, not the dog. If you have witnessed any incidents like this, we would be grateful if you could get in touch to allow us to progress the investigation."

One of the largest contiguous areas of woodland in Wiltshire, Bentley Wood is about six miles east of Salisbury, north of the village of West Dean. It was notified as a biological Site of Special Scientific Interest in 1985 with the site noted as important for butterflies, including the purple emperor, white admiral and pearl-bordered fritillary.