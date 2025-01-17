Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warning has been issued to anyone booking their holiday through Booking.com after website users were targeted by scammers.

It’s that time of year when, during those cold, misty January mornings, our thoughts turn to the summer - and holidays. The start of a new year is prime holiday booking season - but now, those looking to book their summer getaway are being warned of an online scam that could see them fleeced of thousands.

Action Fraud, the UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, has warned people using popular travel site Booking.com they could be targeted by internet scammers. Customers could be sent emails or messages requesting payments from hotels who have had their account taken over by fraudsters, Action Fraud warned.

Between June 2023 and September 2024, the organisation said it received 532 reports from individuals, with a total of £370,000 lost. Insight from Action Fraud reports suggests the individuals were defrauded after receiving unexpected messages and emails from a Booking.com account belonging to a hotel they had a reservation with, which had been taken over by a criminal.

Using this account, criminals send in-app messages, emails, and WhatsApp messages to customers, deceiving them into making payment and/or requesting credit card details. The specific account takeovers are likely to be the result of a targeted phishing attack against the hotel or accommodation provider, and not Booking.com’s backend system or infrastructure.

Adam Mercer, deputy head of Action Fraud, said: "With more than 500 reports made to Action Fraud, those who have booked a holiday on the Booking.com platform should stay alert to any unexpected emails or messages from a hotel using the Booking.com platform, as their account could have been taken over by a criminal.

"If you receive an unexpected request from a hotel’s account you booked with using Booking.com, asking for bank details or credit card details, it could be a fraudster trying to trick you into parting ways with your money. Contact Booking.com or the organisation directly if you’re unsure."

He urged people to report any suspicious emails by forwarding it to [email protected], and to forward fraudulent text messages to 7726.

How to protect yourself from online Booking.com scams

Booking.com and Action Fraud issued the following advice on how customers can spot signs of fraud and protect their Booking.com account:

No legitimate Booking.com transaction will ever require a customer to provide their credit card details by phone, email, or text message (including WhatsApp).

Sometimes a hotel provider will manage their own payment and may reach out to request payment information, like credit card details – before providing any information, always verify the authenticity of communication between yourself and the hotel’s account.

If you receive any urgent payment requests that require immediate attention, like a booking cancellation, immediately reach out to the Booking.com Customer Service team via the details on the official Booking.com website and/or app to confirm.

Any payment requests that do not match the information in the original booking confirmation should also be double checked and confirmed with Booking.com Customer Service before proceeding.

Any messages purporting to be from Booking.com that contain instructions to follow links and/or open/download files should be treated with caution.

If you have any doubts about a message, contact Booking.com directly. Don’t use the numbers or address in the suspicious message and use the details from their official website.

For more information about how to protect your Booking.com account, visit the Booking.com website. Anyone who has lost money or provided financial information as a result of any phishing scam should notify their bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud via their website or by calling 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, call Police Scotland on 101.