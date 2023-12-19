Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rotherham man who raped and sexually abused multiple children has been jailed for a catalogue of sickening seuxal offences. Darren Thomas, 45, repeatedly abused and exploited the vulnerability of children for his own gratification for a period of more than 10 years from 2010 to 2021.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Thomas 'silenced his victims,' making threats and 'telling them to keep his evil sexual abuse a secret'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a hearing held on Tuesday (December 19) Sheffield Crown Court heard how Thomas used alcohol to take advantage of his vulnerable victims, forcing them to perform sexual acts.

Two days prior to his arrest, Thomas sent a text message where he referred to himself as a ‘paedophile,’ the court heard.

Thomas had previously pleaded guilty on September 5 at Sheffield Crown Court to two counts of rape of an under 16-year-old, five counts of sexual assault, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of digital penetration. All convictions relate to offences committed between 2010 and 2021 involving children and young people aged between 11 and 17.

At the conclusion of today's hearing,Thomas, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 18 years and seven months in prison. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and restraining order for life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after Thomas was jailed, officer in the case, Detective Constable Caroline Anderson, said: "This has been a complex investigation, with evidence spanning almost eight years to uncover and review. It has undoubtedly been a long and difficult process for the victims, and I want to commend their tremendous bravery in coming forward and providing statements and key evidence.

"I hope the result has brought the victims a certain level of closure, but nothing can eliminate their ordeal.

Darren Thomas was jailed for more than 18 years for a catalogue of child sex offences, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held today (Tuesday, December 19, 2023)

"They will have to deal with the consequences of his actions for the rest of their lives, but thanks to their support a dangerous and prolific offender is now off the streets and serving time behind bars, unable to prey on anyone else.

"I am proud of the results of the investigation and would encourage other victims of sexual assault to come forward, so we can support you in seeking justice and continuing to make our communities safer, together."

Advertisement

Advertisement