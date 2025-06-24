The head of the Metropolitan Police has apologised to broadcaster Selina Scott after she claimed the streets of London are unsafe for the public following her mugging by a gang in the city’s West End.

The 74-year-old was surrounded by a group of thieves near Waterstones on Piccadilly who hit her on the back of the leg and stole her purse.

She said she could not find a police officer to report the crime to in one of the busiest areas of the English capital and nearby West End Central police station was closed four years ago. The day after the mugging officers failed to go to her home for a planned appointment because there was no available police car.

During a call-in on Nick Ferrari’s show on LBC, Sir Mark Rowley was played a voice message from the former news anchor in which she said: “I was mugged by a gang who hit me with a metal object at the back of my leg, before ripping open my bag and taking all my debit cards and cash, they sauntered off in the direction of the Ritz, and there was nothing I could do about it.

“There were too many of them and there were no police anywhere. So, I’m feeling today humiliated and angry, but most of all fearful for all those who are listening to Nick’s show and feel that they can walk the streets of London safely, because I’m telling you, they can’t.

“So, here’s my question, why when you can put police on the streets whenever anyone wants to shout their head off on a march, yet you can’t patrol the centre of London to protect thousands of people like me?

“And don’t tell me you rely on CCTV, because I understand the camera outside Waterstones where I got mugged not only wasn’t functioning, it had been out of order for over a year.”

Sir Mark admitted that the force could have given the broadcaster a better service.

“I can feel for her. She’s obviously very upset. She’s a 70-odd-year-old lady who had a very frightening experience,” he said. “The officers weren’t able to give the service that we would expect on that day. I’m sorry about that.”