Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after six people - including five children- were shot and injured with an air rifle at an address in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said that officers were called to the scene at Richmond Park Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting at around 2.23pm on Wednesday, August 14. Unknown individuals are believed to have used an air rifle gun to shoot at six people, which includes five children under the age of 16.

Four boys aged seven, 11, 13 and 15 were all injured in the incident, as well as a seven-year-old girl. A 62-year-old woman was also injured in the attack. Three of the children were transferred to hospital to have an operation to remove a pellet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested five people at the scene, including a 15-year-old girl, two boys aged 15 and 16, and two 18-year-old men. They were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and GBH and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and help them in their investigation after a scene was established at the Richmond Park Avenue address. South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the alleged shooting, or has information that could help with enquiries, to get in touch.

“You can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 488 of 14 August 2024 when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”