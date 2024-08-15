Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rapist has been jailed for 14 years after being found guilty for attacking girls and women for decades. Paedophile Michael Conway, 66, abused six young girls and two women in the West Lothian area between the late 1970s and 2021.

His child victims were aged between four and fourteen when the abuse began. One woman was repeatedly raped and assaulted, including on occasions when she was asleep and unable to give consent. Conway also inappropriately touched a second adult female.

Conway was convicted of using indecent behaviour towards four girls under the age of 16 and was found guilty of two further sexual assault charges against two other children. He was given an extended 18-year sentence with 14 years in custody and his name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Katrina Parkes, said: “Michael Conway is an opportunistic abuser who exploited his position of trust to sexually offend against these women and young girls.

“Despite his depraved actions inflicting unimaginable trauma, the victims showed incredibly bravery giving evidence which has ensured he has now been convicted and held accountable.

Paedophile Michael Conway, 66, abused six young girls and two women in the West Lothian area between the late 1970s and 2021. | Police Scotland

“We would urge any victim of similar crime not to suffer in silence but to report it, no matter how long ago the offences occurred. You will be listened to and supported as we seek to secure justice using all the tools available to us.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jonny Wright said: “Conway is an abhorrent abuser who now faces the consequences of his despicable actions. I hope his conviction and sentencing will offer some form of justice to those involved, who have shown incredible strength and courage throughout the reporting and court process.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling all forms of sexual crimes, when abuse happened, where it took place or who was involved. I’d urge anyone who has been a victim of such offences to contact us on 101. We will listen, we will investigate, and we will take prompt action to ensure that no-one else is at risk of harm.‎”