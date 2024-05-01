Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage boy has been arrested after three people were injured in a reported stabbing at a school in Sheffield.

Police detained the 17-year-old boy after receiving reports of an incident in which three people were injured by a “sharp object”. The incident took place at The Birley Academy on Wednesday morning (May 1).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are at the scene after responding to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50am. Two adults were checked over at the scene after suffering minor injuries.

“A child was also checked over after being assaulted. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.”