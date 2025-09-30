A community has been left in shock following the discovery of the bodies of three family members in their home.

An investigation is continuing after three members of the same family were found dead in their home after suffering what police called “violent” deaths. The bodies of Mark and Louise O’Connor and their son, Evan, were found at a property in Dromgowna, outside Tallanstown village, in the Republic of Ireland, at just before 10am on Monday morning (September 29), and a man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the incident.

As floral tributes continued to be laid outside the police cordon near the property, Superintendent Andrew Watters said Mark, 54, Louise, 56, and 27-year-old Evan were “a very well known and respected family”. “They are good neighbours and an integral part of their local community in Drumgowna and the wider area of Louth and Monaghan,” he went on.

Drogheda Abacas Special School paid tribute to Mark and Louise as “founder parents”, and Evan as one of its first two pupils, saying: “Both Mark and Louise were passionate advocates for their son Evan and for all autistic people.”

It added: “Evan attended Abacas for 14 years. He grew up with us. There are so many moments to remember, so many stories from school and club we will tell each other especially over the next few weeks. Mark, Louise and Evan will always remain part of the Abacas family. May they rest in peace. Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to all family and friends.”

The National Advocacy Service for People with Disabilities, where Mark worked, said it was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the deaths. National manager, Joanne Condon, said: “Mark was a kind, thoughtful and valued colleague. He was widely respected and was a much-loved member of our senior leadership team.

“Mark was known to us all as a true gentleman in the way he treated those around him. His warmth, generosity of spirit and professionalism touched countless lives within our workplace and beyond.”

Supt Watters said gardai are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances of the “family tragedy” in Co Louth, adding: “A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the O’Connor family.

“An Garda Siochana will keep the family informed of the ongoing investigation and support them as they come to terms with this tragedy. I am appealing for privacy for the family at this time. An Garda Siochana will also closely support the local community in the Drumgowna area over the coming days as they come to terms with the violent death of their neighbours.

“Shortly after gardai arrived at the house yesterday morning, other responding gardai arrested a male nearby, aged in his 30s, in connection with this homicide incident. The male is currently detained at a garda station in the Louth area under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. An Garda Siochana are today continuing an investigation into all of the circumstances of this family tragedy.”

A person can be held for up to 24 hours under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, not including breaks for rest, and Supt Watters said post-mortem examinations on the three victims would start on Tuesday.

“The scene remains subject of an ongoing forensic examination by the Garda National Technical Bureau and Divisional Search Team,” he added. “The offices of the coroner and the state pathologist have been notified. Yesterday evening, the remains of the deceased were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and post-mortem examinations will commence today. An incident room has been established at Ardee Garda station.

“A senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee this investigation. An Garda Siochana is not looking for any other person in connection with this homicide investigation. I am appealing to any person with any information on this incident to contact the Garda investigation team by calling Drogheda Garda Station at 041 987 4200, the Garda confidential phone number on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

A man charged over the deaths was due to appear before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court at around 6pm.