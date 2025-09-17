Following the sudden death of his son on a flight home from a family holiday, a grieving father has issued a warning to travellers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grieving father has issued a warning to travellers following the death of his son. Chris Neill fell ill on the Jet2 flight from Burgas in Bulgaria to Liverpool's John Lennon Airport last year, but sadly died shortly after it landed having been diverted to Cologne in Germany.

On September 16, 2024, the 40-year-old was travelling back from holiday with his children Reece, 20, and nine-year-old Archie, when he suffered a medical episode. While on the flight, he was taken to the front of the plane with an oxygen mask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A paramedic who was on board the flight did what she could for Chris but was unable to save him. Speaking at the time, Rachael-Victoria Leyland wrote on Facebook: "As most of you are aware I attended a medical emergency last Monday on the flight home from Bulgaria. I was asked to assist with a 40-year-old male with chest pain, the male being Chris. It was apparent to me Chris was suffering from a massive MI, in simple terms a heart attack.

"I did a few checks and interventions and made the decision to tell the crew that the pilot needed to do an emergency landing. I managed with the help of an off-duty colonoscopy nurse and the crew to get Chris to the front of the plane so I had space in case Chris needed any emergency care. Sadly after a few minutes of being sat at the front of the plane, Chris had a small seizure and went into cardiac arrest.

"Between myself, the crew and the nurse we attached the AED and started chest compressions instantly working for over 30 mins. Sadly Chris had his 19-year-old son and son's girlfriend and his eight-year-old son on the plane. I did a medical handover on the runway to the German medical team.

Chris Neill fell ill on a Jet2 flight last year, but sadly died shortly after it landed | Chris Neill/Facebook

"Chris sadly passed away in hospital not so long after. Such a small world I have connected with Chris's dad Mal Neill today as he actually lives in Morecambe and knows two good friends of mine. Mal sent me some flowers to work today bless him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris's dad, Mal Neill, flew out to Germany the following day to collect his grandchildren, before sending them back to the UK while he dealt with the coroner.

Chris thought he had insurance through his bank account but it is believed that the renewal had expired so the family were forced to fundraise to pay for coroner bills in Germany, the repatriation and for his funeral in England. Having hoped to raise £15,000, they actually received almost £24,000 through their GoFundMe page with the surplus being put into trust funds for Chris’ children.

At the time of Chris’ death, Mal told Manchester Evening News: "On the flight back he felt ill and they didn't know what was wrong. They landed in Germany on their way back and as he was helped down the stairs he collapsed. He was dead when they got him in the ambulance.

"His eldest son rang Chris's mum to tell her what happened and I flew out as soon as possible. I can't praise Jet2 enough for how they dealt with it all. The kids were taken off the flight and Jet2 put them up in a hotel and tried to find them a flight home the next day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the anniversary of his son’s passing, Mal has spoken out about the tragedy, warning travellers to check they have insurance. Speaking to the Mirror, he said: “The GoFundMe fund paid for Chris's repatriation and funeral and gave his two boys a small trust fund each.

"As mentioned at the time, Chris thought he had travel insurance through his bank account but had changed banks and didn’t realise the new account didn't include it. It's a lesson people should take heed of, always check your insurance and if you don't have insurance, don't take a chance thinking you won't need any."