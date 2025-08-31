Heartbroken mum has opened up following the death of her six-year-old daughter whose lazy eye diagnosis was the first sign of a brain tumour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A diagnosis of a lazy eye was in fact the first sign of a brain tumour which tragically took the life of a six-year-old girl. Heartbroken mum Elysee Cook said she noticed her daughter's eyes were beginning to drift when she was around three.

However, she said her GP dismissed concerns and delayed referring little Octavia, who was born premature at 29 weeks, for an MRI scan, which revealed the inoperable tumour. Elysee, 30, of Leeds, said: "We were told it could be a neurological issue and were referred for a scan, because they thought she'd need surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the scan, three doctors came behind the curtain and told me it was cancer. At the time, I worked in neurosurgery as an apprentice nurse, so I knew what the options were. I was thinking about next steps. But then we found out it was terminal."

Brave Octavia fought through radiotherapy, a trial drug, and repeated setbacks that left her physically floppy as docs battled to tackle the tumour. A diffuse midline glioma, the tumour affected the brain stem and could not be cut out, with medication also ineffective.

"There was no way of getting rid of it. But the doctors told us that radiotherapy could shrink it, and thankfully it did," Elysee said. "The neurosurgeon said it was a really large tumour and he was surprised she was still functioning so well. It just shows how strong she was. She would just carry on."

Octavia Cook died after her brain tumour was dismissed as a 'lazy eye' | Elysee Cook / SWNS

Even during treatment, which started in October 2023, Octavia kept her spirits high, sometimes turning up in her Spiderman costume. But by the end of the year, she had lost many of her abilities. She died on August 12 this year, with her family cuddled up beside her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elysee added: "I get very frustrated when people say she died peacefully in her sleep, because she died fighting. She was a fun-loving girl who was very brave - a beautiful soul.

"I remember walking through Leeds city centre with her and it was really crowded. She made a beeline straight for a random person and gave them a big hug - and you could just tell they needed that hug. She was very compassionate, but also very determined."

Staff at her school also paid tribute to the little girl's spirit. The deputy head said: "Being with Octavia was like seeing everything for the first time - just as children should experience life."

She leaves behind her twin brother, Edmund, who has also faced health challenges after being born premature. Edmund had a bleed on the brain and is autistic and non-verbal. His family recently learned he is also experiencing seizures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends and family are now rallying to give Octavia a farewell worthy of the courageous, loving girl she was. A GoFundMe has already raised more than £2,500 of its £3,000 target to help cover funeral costs and ease the burden on her parents.

The family were supported by several charities during Octavia's illness. Young Lives vs Cancer provided a support worker after diagnosis, while Candlelighters - the local NHS trust's children's cancer charity - also supported the family.

Archie's Caravan gave the family short breaks, where Octavia loved performing Baby Shark on stage during holidays, and at Martin House hospice, where she died, staff helped the family in her final days.

Elysee now wants to raise awareness of the symptoms of diffuse midline glioma, which can include a lazy eye, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, struggling to maintain balance, and drooping of one side of the face.

She said she wanted people to remember her daughter's "determination", adding: "Octavia was really inspirational, I wish more people were like her."