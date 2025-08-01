A father has been charged with neglect after his five-month-old baby tragically died after being left in a hot car during a heatwave.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A five-month-old baby tragically died after being left in a hot car during a heatwave - with his father later charged over the incident.

The youngster - who has not been named - passed away after being left in the vehicle at a soap shop in Nebraska, USA, on Monday (July 28), the Hastings Police Department said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers and firefighters were called to the scene at around 5pm after reports of a child found unresponsive in the vehicle, in the car park at Pacha Soap Co. Though emergency services tried to save the child, he was pronounced dead after being taken five miles to Mary Lanning Healthcare.

A five-month-old baby died after he was left in a car during a heatwave | Adams County Sheriff's Office

A preliminary investigation into the infant’s death determined he died of extreme heat exposure and his dad, Jeremy Hansen, was arrested later that day. The 36-year-old has now been charged with negligent child abuse resulting in death after the incident, which police called “heartbreaking”.

A spokesperson sent sympathy to “the family, friends, first responders and all those affected by this unimaginable loss". “We extend our deepest condolences and are committed to supporting those impacted during this difficult time,” they added.

The death came as temperatures in the area soared to the upper 90s Fahrenheit (more than 35C) in Hastings on Monday, with most of Nebraska placed under a heat warning issued by the US National Weather Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hansen was due in court today after being charged by the Adams County District Attorney on Tuesday (July 29).

A fundraiser launched to support the family has since raised some $37,000, while others have pledged to provide the family with food.

According to the Car Safety Organisation in the US, between 1990 and 2024, five children passed away in Nebraska after being left in hot cars, with more than 1,100 children dying across the country.