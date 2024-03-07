Shock footage shows man punching dog before hurling it over fence in kid's playground
This is the shocking moment a cruel yob punched a dog in the face before throwing it over a fence at a children's playground. The man was captured on camera picking up the pooch by the collar before smashing it forcibly in the head at a kid's play area in Edgbaston, Birmingham.
The hooded thug then walks back over to the animal as it appears to be playing with another dog before picking it up with both hands and hurling it over a fence.
Mobile phone footage of the attack was obtained by the Birmz Is Grime blog and attracted widespread outrage after being uploaded to social media. One person commented: "Oh my God. Makes my blood boil."
Another said: "Police and RSPCA need to catch up with his fast. Disgusting behaviour." A web user added: "I don’t understand…. the dogs were literally playing with each other."
A fourth put: "What an absolute coward. Such a big man attacking a defenceless dog like that."
Another commented: "So not only does this lil council estate tr4mp abuse his dogs for no good reason but he puts them in a kids playground leash free too, preventing children from going in there."
The incident is believed to have taken place in George Dixon Road on a newbuild residential estate near to Ebgbaston Sports Ground.
