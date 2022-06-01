The pensioner was taken to hospital after suffering an ankle injury in the hit-and-run

Shocking footage shows the moment an elderly woman was mown down by a callous hit-and-run driver as she crossed a road with her shopping trolley.

The pensioner, aged in her 80s, was struck by the white van as she was walking across the street.

Staffordshire Police has now released the video footage showing the moment on 25 February the OAP was sent crashing to the tarmac in a bid to track down the driver.

She had been walking near Lichfield Garrick Theatre on Castle Dyke at around 10.30am when she was sent sprawling by the vehicle which then failed to stop.

Woman taken to hospital for ankle injury

The victim was taken to hospital where she received treatment to a serious ankle injury.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone who recgonises the van to get in touch with the force.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have released this shocking footage as part of an appeal for information after an elderly woman was involved in a non-stop road traffic collision in Lichfield.

