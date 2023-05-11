North Wales Police has launched an investigation into the incident

A police force has launched an investigation after a video that appears to show a police officer repeatedly punching a man in the head was shared on social media.

The shocking footage was reportedly captured in Porthmadog on Wednesday (14 May) and has been shared more than 3,000 times.

In the short 13 second clip, a North Wales Police officer is seen pinning a man on the ground with his arms wrapped around his head in a headlock.

North Wales Police has launched an investigation into the incident (Photo: Twitter)

As the man tries to lift himself up, the footage appears to show the officer punch the man in the side of the head nine times.

Another separate clip was also posted alongside which appears to show the man with a cut on the side of his face being escorted into the back of a police van.

North Wales Police has confirmed it is aware of the video on social media, which it says shows a 34-year-old man being arrested. The force added that the matter is being “fully investigated”.

The statement said: “We are aware of videos circulating on social media which show North Wales Police officers arresting a 34-year-old male from the Porthmadog area earlier today (Wednesday, 10 May).

“The suspect was subsequently conveyed to hospital and assessed by medical staff before his transfer into police custody.

“This matter is currently being fully investigated by North Wales Police and further updates will be issued in due course.”