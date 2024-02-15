Shoplifter targets supermarkets 500 times in six months in West Midlands
and live on Freeview channel 276
A prolific repeat offender shop thief who targeted supermarkets across the West Midlands more than 500 times in just over six months has been jailed. Samad Ali is believed to have taken over £18,000 worth of items from stores around Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton. He also struck further afield in Staffordshire and West Mercia although the majority of the 40 stores he targeted were around Birmingham and the Black Country. Ali often stole from the same store multiple times during his crime spree between October 2022 and April last year. On the last occasion the 26-year-old was spotted by a security worker in Minworth who recognised him as a prime suspect for stealing from the supermarket previously. He followed Ali to his car and attempted to stop him driving off. However, Ali drove at the security worker and carried him some distance on the bonnet of his car before the man came off.
He was not seriously injured but the traumatic ordeal was witnessed by an off-duty officer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
West Midlands Police say they built up a range of evidence which enabled them identify Ali as being responsible for the series of offences and he was arrested at his home. A baton was found at the address when he was detained.
Ali, of Lansdowne Road, Lozells, pleaded guilty to 64 counts of theft and asked for further 447 similar offences to be taken into consideration. He also admitted dangerous driving, and possession of an offensive weapon, and was jailed for two years at Birmingham Crown Court last Wednesday (7 February).
PC Sohail Khan, from Birmingham CID, said: "Ali was a prolific thief who repeatedly took items from supermarkets across the region. Given the amount of offences I have absolutely no doubt he would have continued to steal had we not stopped him. He was not concerned about harming others and it's just fortunate the security worker was not more seriously hurt."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.