As NationalWorld’s Silent Crime campaign continues to highlight crimes affecting everyday lives, here are some of the crime stories from around the country.

The ‘Silent Crime’ campaign aims to highlight under-reported and unresolved low-level crimes which are blighting communities up and down the country. We want to hear from you about your experience, whether justice was served or not.

A woman who stole spring water and Fanta worth £6.50 from a supermarket chain has been given a suspended jail term. Northern Ireland World reports that Ursula Avery, from Altmore, Craigavon, appeared at in court charged with theft, assault on police and resisting police. The court heard that Avery had swiped a multi-pack of spring water and a multi-pack of Fanta from Iceland at Rushmere Shopping Centre valued at £6.50 on July 16 this year.

Avery had told the shop attendant who helped her at a self-checkout that the two multipacks in her basket had been bought elsewhere. CCT later showed that she had lifted them off the shelf.

In a separate case, the court heard on June 18 that an incident between her and her partner, which was not before the court, ended in Avery’s arrest after assaulting a police officer. She was sentenced to three months in prison for the assault and resisting police charges and a one-month jail term for the theft. Both were suspended for 18 months.

Viral videos have shocked a community after they showed a “sickening” attack on a school girl and her mum at a bus stop.

The attack took place in Lurgen town centre and was captured on video by onlookers according to Northern Ireland World. The video shows a school girl attacking another young girl while she is curled in a ball on the ground, while an adult woman launches punches at another woman.

The attack has been described as “sickening” and “appalling” by local SDLP representative Ciaran Toman. Local police are investigating the incident and have asked anyone with any information to get in touch.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after an assault at Corby Boating Lake.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured (Credit: Northants Police)

According to the Northamptonshire Telegraph, a man threatened a woman after she asked him to put his dog on a lead. Police have said that the suspect became angry after an unknown member of the public attempted to film the interaction and subsequently walked over to him and punched him several times in the head before leaving the scene in a grey Volkswagen car.

The force has released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

The Northampton Chronicle & Echo reports that a café has been targeted by thieves in what police believe to be the fifth link incident in four days.

While Genevieve's Cafe in Daragonfly Way, Pineham Village was broken into, nothing was taken from the premises. It comes after a spate of break-ins including at M&S Foodhall in Sixfields, McDonalds and Starbucks in Kettering Road and Subway in The Causeway, Billing, which police have linked together.

Police have launched an appeal after a man was spotted trying car doors in Derbyshire and swiping valuables.

Officers received reports of a male trying car doors and in some instances removing valuables from the vehicles in there Kilburn area in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 5). Police have asked those with information about the incident to come forward.

A thief in South Tyneside raised a shop to feed his partner’s alcohol addition, a court has heard.

Liam Askew, 39, swiped two bottles of £5 cider from a B&M store and left without paying, as per the Shields Gazette. After a witness tipped off staff to check CCTV footage, Askew was later arrested.

Police also found a small stash of white power on his person, which later he admitted was illegal amphetamine. Askew, who owes over £3,000 in fines and costs from previous court-related matters, pleaded guilty to charges of theft from a shop and the attempted possession of a controlled class B drug.

He was ordered to pay £10 compensation to B&M and fined him £80 for the drugs matter, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Cops in Lancashire are on high alert after reports of men in a black transit van trying to lure schoolchildren away with sweets.

The alert has been posted to schools in the Longbridge area with extra patrols in the area, according to the Lancashire Post. It comes after a child reported being approached by a man who told the youngster that there were sweets in the back of the van.

The schoolchild was able to escape the sinister encounter and report the incident to their school, who in turn reported the matter to the police. Local PCSO Naznin Patel said: “As convincing as it might sound to your children, please reinforce the message as this is something that we have heard happening year after year.”