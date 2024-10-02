Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NationalWorld’s Silent Crime campaign continues to highlight crimes affected everyday lives - here are some of the crime lines from around the country.

The ‘Silent Crime’ campaign aims to highlight under-reported and unresolved low-level crimes which are blighting communities up and down the country. We want to hear from you about your experience, whether justice was served or not.

Primary school pupils in Wolverhampton have been left “devastated” after their playground was targeted by thieves. Sarah Horton, headteacher of Rakegate Primary School, said that garden furniture and tables from their outdoor reading shelters were gone by the time the school prepared to open on Monday morning.

She told the Express & Star that the PTA had raised £2,000 for the furniture, with kids participating in non-uniform days, a summer fair, sponsored runs and bake sales.

Ms Horton said: "It's really sad that somebody would steal from children. They raised the money themselves for the furniture in the reading shelter and they loved using it. It has now been taken from them.

Outdoor seating was stolen from Rakegate Primary School. | Express & Star

Police in Northamptonshire have appealed for information after releasing CCTV images of two men in connection with an assault in Northampton town centre. The incident took place on the evening of Wednesday, September 18.

A man in his 30s was injured in the attack. Police say he was punched to the floor and knocked unconscious.

Likewise, another man in his 30s was knocked unconscious during a fight outside a Northamptonshire pub on Saturday, September 28. Police say the attack took place near the Heart of England pub in Weedon Bec, as reported by the Northampton Chronicle.

In south Shropshire, a number of Royal Mail post boxes have been stolen. Police said that the boxes had been cut from their poles by the brazen thieves.

The thefts took place in the Crave Arms, Corvedale and Ape Dale areas. Police are appealing for any information, with Royal Mail also working closely with authorities.

In Worthing, Police are searching for a woman after an alleged assault and hate crime on the seafront. Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, according to SussexWorld.

If you recognise the woman in the image, call 101 or contact police online quoting serial 367 of 11/08.

The force said that a man in his 40s was targeted by the woman on the Worthing seafront at around 7am on August 11.

A cocaine-fuelled thug punched and kicked fancy-dress drinker during a brutal assault that left one person with a broken eye socket, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post. Mark Gerraghty assaulted two members of the group, which had been attempting the famous Leeds bar crawl the Otley Run in fancy dress.

The court heard that the 23-year-old bricklayer, who was later found to have cocaine in his sock, first targeted a member of the group by stealing his hat before punching him in the face, knocking him to the ground. He then kicked him in the head, with the victim suffering a broken eye socket.

When a friend attempted to intervene, Gerraghty and another man attacked them, punching them in the face and again kicking him in the face on the ground. Although he and his accomplice fled the scene, police were able the pair down quickly and make a swift arrest.

Gerraghty later admitted to two counts of ABH and possession of a Class A drug. He was handed a nine-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months, while also being instructed to undertake a 25-day rehabilitation course and agree to a 12-day alcohol absence requirement. He was also instructed to pay £400 in compensation.