Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who sexually assaulted a woman in her own home has been thrown behind bars.

Leicester man Lee Young, 39, was found guilty of sexual assault after a “harrowing” attack on a woman in 2019. Leicester Crown Court heard how Young, from Sharpley Drive in Beaumont Leys, went into the victims home while she was sleeping on the living room sofa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was then told how Young started kissing her and telling her he loved her as she tried to push him off her. He then became aggressive, throwing items around her living room, before sexually assaulting her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester man Lee Young has been jailed for more than six years after sexually assaulting a woman in her own home. | Leicestershire Police

The victim - who has a lifelong right to anonymity - managed to dial 999 by pressing the side button on her iPhone five times. Officers later found the attacker hiding in a nearby front garden.

After being arrested, Young stayed silent while he was questioned by police. On Friday (September 27) after being found guilty by a jury, he was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Rachael Lee, the investigating officer, said: “This was undoubtedly a harrowing ordeal for the victim, which she had to relive in front of a jury.

“She has shown a tremendous amount of bravery and courage throughout the investigation and trial. I hope the fact he’s now serving a prison sentence for his crimes brings her a sense that justice has finally been done and allows her to move on with her life.”

“I also hope this case provides some reassurance to the public that such a dangerous individual is now off the streets.”

Young was given a custodial sentence of six years and eight months after being found guilty of assault by penetration. He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.