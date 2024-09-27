Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football coach who sadistically preyed on a young boy has been jailed for more than a decade.

Anthony Pickering assaulted and raped a young child in the 1970s and 80s, Carlisle Crown Court heard. The 62-year-old committed these horrific crimes while he was a football coach at a youth football team based in the Windermere area of Cumbria.

After being convicted of similar offences in 2018, his victim saw an article in a local newspaper - which prompted them to bravely come forward.

An old photo of football coach Anthony Pickering. | Cumbria Police

Pickering, who is already in prison for these previous offences, was sentenced today (September 27) and placed on the Sex Offender Register for the rest of his life. Pickering was convicted by a jury in April 2024 for attempt rape and two counts of indecent assault against a single male victim, who was a boy at the time.

A spokesperson from Cumbria Police said: “I would like to thank the victim for their bravery in coming forward and I hope today’s sentencing can bring some form of closure after all these years.

“Pickering abused his position as a youth football coach and should have been someone his victims were able to trust. Instead, he took advantage of many young boys supposedly in his care.

“I hope that this case shows that it is never too late to report sexual abuse – no matter how long ago it was, we will listen to you. Cumbria Police will do everything we can to investigate reports, support victims and bring perpetrators to justice.”

For his historic crimes, Pickering was sentenced to 13 years in prison.a