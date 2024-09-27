Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “monster” social worker has been jailed for sexually messaging two young teenagers on Snapchat and accessing records of another teenager he had a relationship with.

Thomas Weller, 33, was sentenced to 34 months in prison after admitting sending “truly revolting” explicit texts and looking up social work records of another young woman he wanted to renew communication with. His sexual communication was not connected to his role as a West Sussex social worker, the court heard.

The mother of a 13-year-old girl who exchanged nearly 300 messages with Weller, who posed as a 20-year-old man, said she thinks her daughter had been “scarred for life” and has lost trust in everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sentencing him, Judge Christine Laing KC, said: “You were working in children’s services, you knew better than anybody else how vulnerable young children can be and they were children.”

Thomas Weller has been jailed after sending explicit messages to teenagers via Snapchat. | PA

The court heard how the 13-year-old repeatedly told him her age and on one occasion he replied “idc” – meaning “I don’t care”.

In a victim impact statement read to court, her mother said: “She has lost trust in social services, she has lost trust in men, she seems angry when she talks to me. Her safe space is her bedroom and now he’s like a ghost who floats around in there.”

The court also heard how the social worker exchanged more than 200 Snapchat messages with a 15-year-old boy and offered for him to come to his home but it was only the boy’s reluctance that stopped it going ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weller had also been using the photo of a man he knew for his fake Snapchat profile, who told of his “shock” and that he “felt sick” when he found out his picture had been used and people would believe he was a predator. The court heard how Weller accessed social work records on two dates of a young woman he had a brief relationship with, and was trying to renew contact.

Weller was sentenced to 34 months in custody and will be on the sex offender’s register for seven years.