A rapist who fled the UK by using a fake passport 25 years ago has finally been brought to justice.

Maboob Bostan, formerly of Purlwell Hall Road, Batley, was charged with rape a quarter of a century ago. But while out on bail, Bosta fled the UK in search of refuge in Pakistan.

He faced charges of rape in connection with an incident involving a teenage female in Batley in January 1997 and a woman in her 20s, also in Batley, which took place in February 1998. Eight years later, West Yorkshire Police deployed a specialist investigation team to explore forensic evidence.

This team found evidence linking Bostan to another rape of a female victim in her 30s in Manningham Park, Bradford, which took place in September 1997. Since then, attempts have been made to extradite Bostan from Pakistan, until he was arrested in January of this year at Manchester Airport.

Convicted rapist Maboob Bostan has been jailed for 24 years. | West Yorkshire Police

At the start of his trial in July, Bostan, 54, pleaded guilty to all three rape charges - and has now been sentenced to 24 years in custody, with an extended licence of six years.

Detective Inspector Stephen King from West Yorkshire Police said: “First and foremost, my thoughts go out to the victims in this case who have had to wait so long to see justice being done. I hope this brings some comfort and closure to them.

“Maboob Bostan chose to flee the country rather than be answerable for his crimes, but we never gave up on bringing him to justice. We sought his extradition back to the United Kingdom as recently as 2022 after further investigation by the Operation Recall team provided us with a forensics breakthrough that linked him to the Bradford offence.

“I have no doubt that Bostan is a dangerous individual and a risk to females wherever he is, so I’m pleased that justice has finally been done and he has been given a lengthy jail sentence.”