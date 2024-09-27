Porn star arrested for using fake passport to live in another country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A porn star has been arrested for allegedly using a fake passport to be able to live in another country.

Bangladeshi adult actor Riya Barde, also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, aged 22, was taken into custody after she was found living in India using the false document.

The police had received a tip-off that a Bangladeshi family were living in Ambernath, in Maharashtra State, India, illegally using fake documents. An investigation was launched, and the family's fraudulent activities were discovered.

It is reported that Barde was living there along with her mum, brother and sister, and that it was a friend of hers who had informed police about her fake passports.

Barde was then arrested and taken to the Hill Line Police in Ulhasnagar, about 30 miles from the city of Mumbai, according to local news reports. Authorities allege that her mother married a man from an Indian city called Amravati to facilitate their stay in India, according to a a local publication.

The Hill Line police registered a case against Barde and four others under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 as well as the Indian Penal Code. In addition to Riya, the police have charged her mother, Anjali Barde (alias Ruby Sheikh), father Arvind Barde, brother Ravindra (alias Riyaz Sheikh), and sister Ritu (alias Moni Sheikh).

Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde, also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, aged 22, has been arrested after she was found living in India using a fake passport. Photo by Facebook. | Facebook

Sangram Malkar, the police sub-inspector who handled the investigation, said: “In the probe, we found that Riya's mother Anjali is a resident of Bangladesh and she was living illegally in India with her two daughters, including Riya, and son.

“Riya's mother married Arvind Barde, a resident of Amravati, claiming to be from West Bengal. She later got an Indian passport made by submitting fake birth certificates and other fake documents for herself and the child,” as reported in local news.

Currently, police reports indicate that both of Riya's parents are living in Qatar, while her brother and sister remain at large, according to local media. Barde is known for appearing in multiple pornographic films.