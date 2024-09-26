Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fundraising campaign for former adult film actress Emily Willis has now reached almost $90,000, thanks to a significant donation from fellow adult content creator Lena the Plug.

The GoFundMe campaign, launched to support Emily’s recovery, received its largest contribution to date from Lena, marking a major milestone in the effort.

Emily was placed in a vegetative coma after suffering a cardiac arrest in February and was reported to have awakened in May. However, since then, little official news has been shared about her condition. In the last update, her family confirmed that Emily had regained consciousness but was unable to speak, only capable of tracking objects with her eyes.

In a hopeful yet indirect sign of progress, Emily’s family recently posted a poem on the GoFundMe page, dedicated to a resilient Capricorn woman. This post, while not a direct health update, suggests that Emily may still be fighting to recover.

Lena the Plug, whose real name is Lena Nersesian, donated $5,000 to the campaign, accompanied by a heartfelt message of support. "We love you so much, Em. I know you're going to get through this," Lena wrote alongside her contribution. Known for her presence on social media and her relationship with podcaster Adam22, Lena’s donation stands as the most generous single contribution to Emily’s recovery fund.

Additionally, a supporter identified as Meshal MB (Hellcat) has been consistently contributing to the fundraiser, with donations ranging from $500 to $4,000 on multiple occasions. The fund, as of now, has reached an impressive $89,965, and contributions continue to pour in.

In March, Michael shared that Emily had spent eight days in rehab before suffering the cardiac arrest. Police initially suspected an overdose, but Michael clarified that early toxicology screens were negative. He added that Emily had been committed to her recovery, openly seeking help for her substance abuse struggles.

The GoFundMe campaign for Emily Willis remains active, with contributions still being welcomed to support her ongoing care.