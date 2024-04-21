Emily Willis: GoFundMe campaign for former OnlyFans model who suffered cardiac arrest exceeds target
The GoFundMe campaign for former OnlyFans model Emily Willis exceeded its target goal by almost $12,000. It continues to see donations received after the actress' cardiac arrest in February 2024.
The campaign was launched to assist with the medical bills for the 25-year-old OnlyFans actress, with the family Willis looking to raise a total of $60,000, but as of writing (April 21 2024), that total currently sits at just over $71,000 (£57,000).
A recent update in March 2024 from her brother Michael “Willis” (he would not reveal his real last name to maintain family privacy) explained that despite still being in a vegetative state, Willis’ eyes were tracking objects, she was able to smile and also display emotion during conversations.
That update also quashed rumours that the cardiac arrest was caused by a drug overdose, a report that Michael was quick to disrepute in an update on the GoFundMe page. “Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know.”
“Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles. She retired from the adult industry nearly two years ago and had aspirations of success in other fields of entertainment. Those who worked with her in her new career path knew she had the potential to achieve her dreams.”
Donations can still be made by visiting the GoFundMe page “Support Emily Willis's Journey to Recovery,” to help assist the family while Willis continues her recovery.
