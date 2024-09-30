Yorkshire paedophile carried out seven shocking sex attacks on a child under 13
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A paedophile who carried out a string of sex attacks on a child has been jailed.
Anthony Halstead, 35, of Baytree Grove, Auckley, was found guilty of seven counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
He was sentenced to 16 years behind bars, with an extended licence period of another year.
He will also sign the sex offender register indefinitely and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order and restraining orders for 25 years.