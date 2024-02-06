Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police are appealing for information after a 26 year-old woman who was walking her dog was assaulted on two separate occasions in Southsea. The first incident happened some time between 2pm and 3pm on January 14.

The victim was on Bradford Road walking her Rottweiler when she was approached by another dog, described as a large brindle coloured Staffordshire bull terrier, which was not on a lead. The dog tried to bite her and her dog, so she attempted to scare it away.

A man then threw an electric scooter at the back of her legs, causing her to fall down. The Staffordshire bull terrier then bit the victim’s coat until the man pulled the dog away. The man and his dog then walked off towards Victoria Road.

The victim suffered a sprained ankle and wrist. The second incident happened at around 4pm on January 25 when the same woman was walking along Bradford Road. She saw the same man and Staffordshire bull terrier, which was not on a lead. The dog approached the woman and she kicked at it to keep it back.

The man then approached her and she was pushed into the road. The woman was then involved in a collision with a dark silver car, possibly a Vauxhall Zafira. The driver of the car did not stop and the man and dog walked off in the direction of Victoria Road.

The woman suffered a muscular injury to her lower back. Detective Constable Charlotte Barker-Cox, said: “We’ve been carrying our house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV in the area. However, we’re keen to hear from you if you can help. Did you see what happened? Were you driving in the area and do you have relevant dashcam footage or do you have CCTV or doorbell footage that we haven’t spoken to you about?”

The man has been described as white, in his late thirties, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build. He had shoulder length brown hair and a brown beard and he was wearing a dark navy blue or black tracksuit, a black coat and trainers. He was carrying an electric scooter.