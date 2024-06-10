Officers were called to a domestic related incident at the property on Half Mile Green in Stanningley, Leeds shortly after 12pm on Sunday Picture: Google

Police surrounded a home for almost 12 hours after reports of an armed man - when they broke in they found in critically injured

A man believed to be armed with a handgun has died after a 12-hour stand-off with police.

Officers were called to a home after a domestic incident at Sunday lunchtime. They pulled back after seeing the man brandishing what seemed to be a gun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon was set up around the house in Half Mile Green, Stanningley, Leeds, until the evening. At 10.50pm police stormed their way in and say they found the man “critically injured”. He was taken to hospital but died just after midnight.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police says: “A cordon was put in and various emergency service resources, including armed officers and police negotiators, attended the scene with the aim of bringing the incident to a safe conclusion. “At about 10.50pm, armed officers forced entry to the address, deploying distraction devices, and found the man critically injured. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.