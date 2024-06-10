Stanningley Leeds siege: Man dies in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off
A man believed to be armed with a handgun has died after a 12-hour stand-off with police.
Officers were called to a home after a domestic incident at Sunday lunchtime. They pulled back after seeing the man brandishing what seemed to be a gun.
A police cordon was set up around the house in Half Mile Green, Stanningley, Leeds, until the evening. At 10.50pm police stormed their way in and say they found the man “critically injured”. He was taken to hospital but died just after midnight.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police says: “A cordon was put in and various emergency service resources, including armed officers and police negotiators, attended the scene with the aim of bringing the incident to a safe conclusion. “At about 10.50pm, armed officers forced entry to the address, deploying distraction devices, and found the man critically injured. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.
“West Yorkshire Police has referred the Incident to the Independent Office for Police conduct, which is a mandatory requirement in these circumstances, and it has declared an independent investigation.”